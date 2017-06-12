ATF Anticipates Control Over Bump Stock Devices

(AP) – The acting director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says his agency anticipates being able to exercise regulatory control over devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire faster.

Thomas Brandon told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that the ATF and the Justice Department wouldn’t have initiated a review of whether bump stocks should be banned “if that wasn’t a possibility at the end.”

The Justice Department announced Tuesday a review of bump stocks to determine whether weapons using them should be considered illegal machine guns under federal law. They are currently legal and widely available. The review comes after a Las Vegas gunman used the device during an October rampage that killed 58 people and wounded hundreds more.