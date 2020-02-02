ATF: Electrical Spark Likely Caused Deadly Houston Blast

Kenneth Basurto and his wife, Yuli, pull luggage along Rockcrest Rd. after an explosion occurred at nearby Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Houston. Their home was damaged in the blast and they are leaving to go stay with family members. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP)

(AP) – Law enforcement officials say an electrical spark likely ignited a gas leak that led to a massive explosion in Houston, killing two workers.

A federal official says highly flammable propylene gas started leaking in the piping connected to a tank inside a warehouse at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing within about 24 hours of the predawn blast. Officials don’t suspect arson, vandalism, or another form of criminal wrongdoing.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena said the finding is preliminary. The blast also injured 20 people and damaged more than 450 buildings.