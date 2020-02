Red "danger" tape circles a damaged home on Bridgeland Lane in Houston, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, after the Watson Grinding Manufacturing explosion early Friday morning. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Arson is not suspected in a deadly Southeast Texas plant explosion. The ATF says a malfunction in the electrical system combined with a propylene leak caused Watson Grinding and Manufacturing in Houston to blow up last Friday.

Investigators believe the leak started the day before the blast but are still working to get more information. Two people were killed and hundreds of homes and buildings damaged. Multiple lawsuits have been filed over the explosion.