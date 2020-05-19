ATF Takes Charge Of Investigation Into Island Condo Building Fire

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is leading the investigation into what caused the fire that destroyed one of the two buildings that make up the Gulf Point condominiums on South Padre Island. Witnesses have said they saw lightning strike the roof of Building B as severe thunderstorms blew through the region early Saturday morning. Investigators say they are still working to confirm that. The fire tore through the 40-year-old building despite fire crews from across the Valley helping to battle the blaze. Only four of the 95 units of the condo were occupied and everyone was able to get out safely.