Atlanta Mayor Says Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Was A ‘Lynching’

This image from video posted on Twitter Tuesday, May 5, 2020, purports to show Ahmaud Arbery, left, struggling with Travis McMichael over a shotgun on a street in a neighborhood outside Brunswick, Ga., on Feb. 23, 2020. (Twitter via AP)

This image from video posted on Twitter Tuesday, May 5, 2020, purports to show Ahmaud Arbery, left, struggling with Travis McMichael over a shotgun on a street in a neighborhood outside Brunswick, Ga., on Feb. 23, 2020. (Twitter via AP)

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is calling the death of African-American Ahmaud Arbery a “lynching.”

On CNN’s State of the Union, the mayor said she believes the only reason two men are now charged with the murder of Arbery is because of a video that became public.

Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael were arrested late last week on murder and aggravated assault charges for the February 23rd shooting of Arbery. It happened in Brunswick and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Travis was the one who shot Arbery to death.