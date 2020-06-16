Atlanta Mayor Vows Changes In How Police Officers Use Force

(AP) – Atlanta’s mayor is vowing to change police use-of-force policies and require continuous training in how to deescalate situations before the consequences become fatal.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced her plans after another police killing of a black man touched off large protests in the city. She said the shooting of Rayshard Brooks while being arrested for falling asleep in a fast-food drive-thru lane shows Atlanta has no time to waste.

Other cities nationwide are taking similar steps, and police reform ideas are emerging in Congress. Both Republicans and Democrats now plan to propose restrictions on police chokeholds and other practices. The White House plans to announce executive actions Tuesday.