Home NATIONAL Atlanta, Other Cities Eye Test Tracks For Self-Driving Cars
Atlanta, Other Cities Eye Test Tracks For Self-Driving Cars
NATIONAL
0

Atlanta, Other Cities Eye Test Tracks For Self-Driving Cars

0
0
atlantaother
now viewing

Atlanta, Other Cities Eye Test Tracks For Self-Driving Cars

Turkey_Failed_Coup_80969
now playing

Erdogan Alleged Assassination Attempt Trial Opens In Turkey

obamacare16307565606885
now playing

House GOP Hails Health Plan That Democrats Call Inadequate

WireAP_8ea9d39e24664c0c99aa7885450ee8a2_12x5_1600
now playing

US Defense Secretary Mattis: No Plan To Seize Iraqi Oil

Iraq_Mosul_66253.jpg-53273
now playing

Iraqi Troops Push Into IS-Held Southern Outskirts Of Mosul

e2d0957559cb402cbcd3cce40bc9e7d4-780×977
now playing

US VP Pence Talks Of Deepening Ties To European Union

58a84c82990cd.image
now playing

DHS Drafts Guidelines Aimed At Immigrants

Trump
now playing

President To Head Back To DC

IMMIGRATION LAW OBAMA IMMIGRATIN
now playing

DHS Drafts Guidelines Aimed At Immigrants

SEVERE-WEATHER-GENERIC
now playing

Strong Storms Cause Minor Injuries, Damage In San Antonio

FILEMON VELA AND VICENTE GONZALEZ
now playing

Two Congressional Delegations To Visit The Valley This Week

(AP) – Self-driving vehicles could one day begin tooling down a bustling Atlanta street full of cars, buses, bicyclists and college students, as the city vies with other communities nationwide to test the emerging technology.

City officials say they aim to demonstrate such a vehicle on North Avenue as early as September.

Atlanta would be among the largest urban areas testing so-called autonomous vehicles if its plans come together.

Nationwide, 10 sites last month were designated as “proving grounds” for automated vehicles by the U.S. Department of Transportation. They include North Carolina turnpikes, the eastern Iowa prairie and a vehicle testing site in Michigan.

Atlanta isn’t on the list, but city officials nevertheless hope to make an impact.

Related posts:

  1. 1 Killed; 1 Hurt After Car Stuck On Tracks Is Hit By Train
Related Posts
obamacare16307565606885

House GOP Hails Health Plan That Democrats Call Inadequate

Zack Cantu 0
58a84c82990cd.image

DHS Drafts Guidelines Aimed At Immigrants

Zack Cantu 0
Trump

President To Head Back To DC

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video