ATM Mistakenly Dispenses $100 Bills, Not $20s

(AP) – An ATM in the Houston area was shut down and guarded by law officers after mistakenly dispensing $100 bills instead of $20s and word of the glitch got out on social media.  Some Harris County sheriff’s deputies protected the outdoor ATM after Sunday night’s incident and notified Bank of America.

Sheriff’s officials say some deputies noticed a number of people crowded around the ATM, stopped to investigate and learned $100 bills were wrongly being dispensed. Other law enforcement personnel also noticed a posting online about an errant ATM.

Authorities didn’t immediately say how much money was erroneously dispensed. Messages left for North Carolina-based Bank of America weren’t immediately returned Monday.

