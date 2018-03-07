Home WORLD ATP, WTA Eye Outside Help For Tennis Players Harassed Online
ATP, WTA Eye Outside Help For Tennis Players Harassed Online
ATP, WTA Eye Outside Help For Tennis Players Harassed Online

(AP) – The men’s tennis tour has enlisted a risk assessment and management company to help players determine how seriously to take harassing and threatening messages received via social media.  The Associated Press also has learned that the women’s tour is in talks with the same London-based group.

The ATP and WTA are taking steps to assist players who say they scan their cell phones after matches at Wimbledon and other tournaments and regularly find online abuse that includes personal insults or even threats against family members.

Stalking and player safety are real concerns in a sport shaken by the stabbing of Hall of Famer Monica Seles during a tournament 25 years ago.

