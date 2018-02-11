Attacked Congregations Plan Joint Service

(AP) – The three congregations attacked at a Pittsburgh synagogue will gather for a joint service at a nearby temple Saturday, while a prayer vigil is planned outside their desecrated worship space. Rabbi Jeffrey Myers says it will take “quite a while” for Tree of Life to reopen after the attack.

The congregation’s former leader, Rabbi Chuck Diamond, is organizing a public prayer vigil outside Tree of Life at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, one week after a gunman killed 11 worshippers and wounded six inside.

Officials at Beth Shalom, a few blocks away, say they will host the three congregations that shared space at Tree of Life for individual Friday night services and the joint service on Saturday.