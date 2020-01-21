Attempted Capital Murder-The Charges Against Man Who Shot At Alamo Police

The Houston-area man who Alamo police say opened fire on them has been charged with four counts of attempted capital murder. 35-year-old Arturo Garza was arraigned Monday on those four charges and one count of evading arrest. Alamo police had responded to a report of a disturbance at a convenience store Sunday night and confronted Garza, who took off running. But as officers chased him, Garza opened fire. The officers fired back, Garza stopped and dropped his gun and was arrested. No officers nor the suspect were hurt.