Attempted Murder Charge Brought Against Mission-Area Man

23-year-old Arturo Gomez Zemeno

A Mission-area man is to be arraigned this hour on charges stemming from a shooting Tuesday night that has left another man in critical condition. Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials say 23-year-old Arturo Gomez Zemeno will be charged with attempted murder.

Gomez surrendered himself last night after learning investigators had identified him as the gunman. Gomez is accused of shooting a 45-year-old man at a home near the rural community of Citrus City northwest of Alton. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet clear.

Photo courtesy of Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office

