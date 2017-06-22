Home NATIONAL Attitudes, Legal Standards Help Make Police Convictions Rare
Attitudes, Legal Standards Help Make Police Convictions Rare
NATIONAL
0

Attitudes, Legal Standards Help Make Police Convictions Rare

0
0
Cincinnati_Police_Shooting_Retrial_95285
now viewing

Attitudes, Legal Standards Help Make Police Convictions Rare

media_bab46dc197fd44558d1f0a22ff1bb80c-DMID1-5b6alfydx-640×360
now playing

US Airport Stabbing Investigated As Terror; Canadian Charged

636336729690303305-b01-cindy-0622
now playing

Tropical Storm Cindy Makes Landfall In Louisiana

media_ddc6b7cd756f4960a24146d8412185af-DMID1-5b6b90jrm-640×360
now playing

Senate GOP Health Bill Would Reshape Obama Law

920×920
now playing

US Interrogates Detainees In Yemen Prisons Rife With Torture

SANCTUARY CITIES
now playing

Houston To Join Lawsuit Against Texas 'sanctuary city' Law

66-year-old Genene Jones
now playing

Ex-Texas Nurse Accused Of Killing Dozens Charged With Murder

TROPICAL STORM CINDY
now playing

Official: Boy Hit By Log In Storm Surge, Dies

Healthcare_reform
now playing

Poll Shows Most Americans Skeptical Over Healthcare Plan

Judge_gavel
now playing

Jury Acquits Ex-Milwaukee Officer Of Killing Suspect

F-16 JET FIGTHER CRASH
now playing

F-16 Jet Catches Fire, Crashes During Takeoff

(AP) – In the three years since fatal police shootings of unarmed black people launched the Black Lives Matter movement, few officers have been charged and none has been convicted by juries in those deaths.
Jurors last week acquitted the Minnesota officer who fatally shot Philando Castile. Then on Wednesday, a jury acquitted a black police officer in the killing of a black Milwaukee man who appeared to throw away the gun he was carrying during a foot chase.
Experts cite several factors for the low number of officers charged and convicted, including racial bias, attitudes toward law enforcement and the challenge of showing what an officer was thinking in a high-pressure situation.
On Thursday, a jury is scheduled to deliberate for a fourth day in the trial of a white former University of Cincinnati officer charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter.

Related posts:

  1. Jury Acquits Ex-Milwaukee Officer Of Killing Suspect
  2. Investigation Moving Forward Into How Man Died In Edinburg Police Custody
  3. Murder Suspect Took Officer’s Gun To Fire On Others
  4. Report: Officer Stabbing May Be Terrorism
Related Posts
media_bab46dc197fd44558d1f0a22ff1bb80c-DMID1-5b6alfydx-640×360

US Airport Stabbing Investigated As Terror; Canadian Charged

Zack Cantu 0
636336729690303305-b01-cindy-0622

Tropical Storm Cindy Makes Landfall In Louisiana

Zack Cantu 0
media_ddc6b7cd756f4960a24146d8412185af-DMID1-5b6b90jrm-640×360

Senate GOP Health Bill Would Reshape Obama Law

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video