Attorney: Border Patrol Waited Outside Hospital Room For Girl

Rosa Maria Hernandez

(San Antonio, TX) — The attorney for an illegal immigrant girl with cerebral palsy claims Border Patrol waited outside her Corpus Christi hospital room to arrest her. Leticia Gonzalez tells KENS 5 the agents wouldn’t leave the hospital while Rosa Maria Hernandez had emergency gall bladder surgery, then took her to San Antonio for processing. There’s also video appearing to show Hernandez being escorted around the hospital by agents. Her mother tells “The New York Times” she illegally moved to Texas when Hernandez was a baby for Medicaid. The mother did not say how she was able to get government help.

