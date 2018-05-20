Home NATIONAL Attorney-Client Privilege Review In Cohen Raid Is On Track
(AP) – Criminal investigators are finally getting to study materials seized in raids on the home and office of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.  Their ability to work with the results of the raid were delayed for weeks after attorneys for the lawyer, Michael Cohen, went to Manhattan federal court to get a role in deciding what should be subject to attorney-client privilege.

Judge Kimba Wood appointed a special master to help decide what materials are privileged and what can be looked at by prosecutors seeking evidence of fraud in Cohen’s business dealings.

On April 9, FBI agents raided Cohen’s home and office, seizing eight boxes of papers and over a dozen electronic devices. While some materials are being challenged as subject to privilege, others are free to be studied by investigators.

