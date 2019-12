The attorney for a Texas woman accused of kidnapping a newborn claims she’s innocent. Attorney Jackie Wood says it’s up to prosecutors to prove Magen Fieramusca committed a crime.

Austin police say she kidnapped Heidi Broussard and her baby almost two weeks ago. Broussard was later found dead near Houston in the trunk of a car police say belongs to Fieramusca. She has not been charged in Broussard’s death, but is charged with tampering with evidence and two counts of kidnapping.