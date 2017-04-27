Attorney General Vows ‘Sanctuary City’ Fight

(AP) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions says President Donald Trump’s executive order to cut off funding to “sanctuary cities” that protect immigrants was well within his power.

Sessions said late Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Justice cannot accept a judge’s ruling blocking the order and would continue to fight the cases in court. It was not clear whether he planned an appeal.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick issued a preliminary injunction against the order on Tuesday in two lawsuits – one brought by the city of San Francisco, the other by the California county of Santa Clara.

Orrick rejected the administration’s argument that the executive order applies only to a relatively small pot of money and said Trump cannot set new conditions on spending approved by Congress.