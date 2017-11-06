Attorney Indicted For Filing Lawsuits Over Non-Existent Hail Damage Claims

A Texas attorney with offices in the Valley has been indicted for insurance fraud for allegedly filing bogus hailstorm damage lawsuits. A Tarrant County grand jury has handed up a 16-count indictment against R. Kent Livesay, charging him with insurance fraud, organized crime, and legal misconduct.

Livesay is accused of filing lawsuits against insurance companies over hailstorm-damaged roofs without a homeowner’s knowledge or consent. A Texas Department of Insurance investigation had found numerous cases between 2014 and 2016 in which Livesay filed lawsuits over non-existent hail-damaged roof claims.