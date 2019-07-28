Attorney Planning To Sue Over Wrongful Detention Of Edinburg Student

The attorney for a wrongfully detained U.S. citizen from Edinburg is reportedly preparing a lawsuit against the federal entities responsible.

Eighteen-year-old Francisco Erwin Galicia was detained at the Border Patrol Falfurrias checkpoint June 27th despite the Economedes High School student showing his U.S. birth certificate, social security card, and Texas ID. His documents also included a Mexican tourist visa and Galicia was taken to the Border Patrol’s Ursula station in McAllen where he was held for more than three weeks. He was eventually transferred to an ICE detention facility, where he was allowed to contact his family for the first time, and Galicia was released last week.

In planning the lawsuit, Galicia’s attorney told The Dallas Morning News that a high-ranking Border Patrol agent provided incorrect testimony last week when he told a congressional panel that Galicia never claimed to be a U.S. citizen at the time he was being detained.