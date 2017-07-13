Home NATIONAL Attorney Says Client Killed 4 Pennsylvania Men
Attorney Says Client Killed 4 Pennsylvania Men
Attorney Says Client Killed 4 Pennsylvania Men

(AP) – A defense attorney for a jailed man connected to the search for four missing men in Pennsylvania says his client has admitted killing the four and told authorities the location of the bodies.

Lawyer Paul Lang said Thursday his client Cosmo DiNardo confessed to “the four murders” and is ready to plead guilty to four counts of first-degree murder. He says his client has deep remorse.

Authorities found the body of one of the men, 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro, buried at a farm in Solebury Township farm. The other men missing are 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick. Patrick went to college in Maryland.

Lang says prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table in return for DiNardo’s cooperation. There has been no immediate comment from prosecutors.

