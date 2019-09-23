Attorneys Spar Over Ex-Officer’s Phone Messages

Former Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger speaks with her attorneys during a pretrial hearing in Judge Tammy Kemp's 204th District Court in Dallas, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Guyger is accused of shooting her black neighbor in his Dallas apartment. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)

(AP) – Prosecutors and defense attorneys in the trial of a former Dallas police officer who shot and killed her neighbor spent Monday morning arguing over whether material from her cell phone could be admitted as evidence.

A prosecutor said ‘s cellphone messages on the day that she shot and killed Botham Jean included sexually explicit exchanges with her partner from the Dallas Police Department. The prosecutor said Guyger’s partner would testify in the trial.

Prosecutors argue that the messages were relevant to showing Guyger’s mental state before and after the shooting, while the defense argued that the material was not relevant and could be prejudicial.