ATV Collision Claims Life Of San Benito Girl

A 14-year-old girl was killed and two other teenagers were badly hurt when the all-terrain vehicle they were on collided with a pickup truck just south of San Benito. 14-year-old Esela Lerma was driving the 4-wheeler Saturday night when she apparently missed a stop sign at Oyama Road and Jim Bowie Road. The ATV was struck by a Nissan Frontier traveling east on Jim Bowie.

All three teens were rushed to Valley Baptist Medical Center, where Lerma died hours later. The conditions of the other two aren’t clear.

