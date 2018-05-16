Home LOCAL ATV’s, Off-Road Vehicles No Longer Allowed On Boca Chica
Recreational vehicles are being immediately banned from Boca Chica Beach.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service sent a press release late Tuesday afternoon stating the Boca Chica area including the beach, dunes, and tidal flats will now be closed to all-terrain and off-road vehicles.  Violators face fines and the possible seizure of their vehicle.

The statement says the ban is being implemented to reduce what has been an increase in deaths of endangered and threatened species, and to stop the degradation of the dune areas.

