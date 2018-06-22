Home NATIONAL Audio Of Sobbing Children Plays On House Floor
Audio Of Sobbing Children Plays On House Floor
Audio Of Sobbing Children Plays On House Floor

Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of California
Audio Of Sobbing Children Plays On House Floor

(AP) – Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of California has aired audio on the House floor of sobbing children in a detention center crying out for their parents.  He was quickly gaveled by the presiding officer, Rep. Karen Handel, R-Ga., who told him to stop playing the audio because it was against House rules.  Lieu responded that Americans need to hear the tape.

The dramatic audio, first reported by ProPublica and later provided to The Associated Press, roiled the national debate over the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” approach to border crossings. The policy has resulted in more than 2,300 children being separated from their parents.  Within a minute, Lieu yielded back his time and the audio was cut off.

