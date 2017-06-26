Home NATIONAL Audit Says Senate Bill Would Leave 22m Uninsured
Audit Says Senate Bill Would Leave 22m Uninsured
(AP) – The Senate health care bill would result in 22 million more uninsured Americans over the next decade compared to current law.

That’s according to an analysis Monday from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.  The figure may further complicate Senate GOP leaders’ plans to pass their bill this week. It’s barely an improvement upon the health care bill that passed the House – which would have resulted in 23 million more uninsured.

Several GOP senators have said they want to see their bill cover more people than the House version.   And President Donald Trump himself called the House bill “mean” – though he’s lent his support to the Senate version and is lobbying for passage.

