Aunt: Captive Children Kept From Extended Family

(AP) – The sister of a woman accused with her husband of keeping their 13 children captive in California says she never got to know her nieces and nephews. Elizabeth Jane Flores tells ABC News’ “Good Morning America” that she tried for years to get in touch with her sister, Louise Anna Turpin, but Turpin shut her out.

Louise Turpin, 49, and her husband, 57-year-old David Allen Turpin, face torture and child endangerment charges. Officials say their children were malnourished and chained to furniture. Flores tearfully said Wednesday that she and Turpin didn’t have a relationship for decades beyond the odd phone call. Flores says she is shocked by her sister’s arrest. Another sister, Teresa Robinette, tells NBC’s “Today” show that Louise Turpin’s children lived a strict existence without any social life.