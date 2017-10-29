Home TEXAS Austin Authorities Say 3 Shot By Gunman Dressed As Santa
Austin Authorities Say 3 Shot By Gunman Dressed As Santa
TEXAS
0

Austin Authorities Say 3 Shot By Gunman Dressed As Santa

0
0
kxan-austin-halloween-shooting
now viewing

Austin Authorities Say 3 Shot By Gunman Dressed As Santa

IKHK
now playing

FBI's Use Of Foreign Intelligence Driving Privacy Debate

59f5d84e9af16_image
now playing

'Penance': NC Congressman Writes To Families Of Dead Troops

59f5df8627818_image
now playing

Nursing Homes Struggled With Choice To Evacuate In Hurricane

untitled
now playing

West Virginia Escaped Inmate Caught At Mexico Border

Las Vegas Shooting Gunmans Brain
now playing

Doctors Prepare For Deep Dive Into Las Vegas Shooter's Brain

WireAP_c835d78b1de24e8e92221e79a391a539_12x5_992
now playing

Pentagon Chief Says North Korea Engages In 'Outlaw' Behavior

WireAP_7ae0e088a3524bd7b9ed081e63d4ea7f_12x5_992
now playing

The Latest: Searchers Describe Finding 3-Year-Old's Body

59f369ed09bc2_image
now playing

Halloween Costume Choices Stirs Debate On College Campuses

untitled
now playing

Dallas Woman Sentenced To 10 Years In $375M Health Care Scam

47809962-8c7b-411c-9822-6cf3a35c8a5e
now playing

The Latest: Doomed Sailboat Had Communications Failures

(AP) – Austin police say a man dressed as Santa Claus is in custody after shooting at least three people at a Halloween party.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Service officials say three of the victims have been hospitalized – two of them in critical condition and a third with serious wounds that aren’t considered life-threatening. A fourth person was hurt at the scene but refused treatment.

Police Detective Lee Knouse says the gunman was arrested Sunday morning without incident at a home on the same street as the shooting scene. He says specific charges related to the shootings will be filed once authorities complete their investigation.

Related posts:

  1. Child’s Body Identified As Missing Toddler
  2. Brownsville Police Want A-G’s Opinion On Release Of Officer Body-Cam Video In Deadly Shooting
  3. 5 Hurt In PSJA School Bus Crash
  4. 2 Lawn-Care Workers Die Following Chemical Exposure
Related Posts
WireAP_7ae0e088a3524bd7b9ed081e63d4ea7f_12x5_992

The Latest: Searchers Describe Finding 3-Year-Old’s Body

Danny Castillon 0
59f369ed09bc2_image

Halloween Costume Choices Stirs Debate On College Campuses

Danny Castillon 0
untitled

Dallas Woman Sentenced To 10 Years In $375M Health Care Scam

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video