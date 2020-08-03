Austin ISD Teachers Union Wants School Start Moved Back

The Austin ISD teachers union wants the start of the school year moved back three weeks.

Education Austin says the September 8th start makes more sense while also pushing for nine weeks of online learning. The group also says in-person education should not start back up until coronavirus cases drop for 14 straight days. They’re demanding no layoffs or furloughs and “hero pay” for hourly staff who have to physically report to work.

Austin ISD is promising to make the best decision for the community before re-opening. Classes are supposed to start August 18th.