Home TEXAS Austin Man Fatally Stabs Stepmom Gloating About Cowboys’ Win
Austin Man Fatally Stabs Stepmom Gloating About Cowboys’ Win
TEXAS
0

Austin Man Fatally Stabs Stepmom Gloating About Cowboys’ Win

0
0
STABBING
now viewing

Austin Man Fatally Stabs Stepmom Gloating About Cowboys’ Win

Syria Russia Turkey
now playing

Last Group To Be Evacuated From Syria's Aleppo Within Hours

_93076203_mediaitem93076202
now playing

Berlin Market Reopens

hidden-camera-in-locker-room
now playing

No Charges For Texas Coach Who Installed Locker Room Camera

bank-robbery
now playing

FBI Hunt For Man Believed To Have Robbed 4 Dallas-Area Banks

gavel_gettyimages-144096770
now playing

Man Once Convicted Of Killing 4 Loses Appeal For State Money

child-asthma
now playing

Joint Effort Planned To Fight Child Asthma In The Valley

terror-attack-on-alert
now playing

Berlin Attack Prompts High Security In US Cities For Holiday

dwi-drinking-and-driving
now playing

Local Priest Charged With DWI

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

Judge OKs Lawsuit Over Texas Removing Mock Nativity Scene

guilty-verdict
now playing

Former Mission Drug Cop Hit With Lengthy Prison Term

(AP) – Austin authorities say a woman’s exuberance over the Dallas Cowboys winning their football game Sunday night led her stepson to fatally stab her.

Court documents reviewed by Austin television station KEYE show Magdalena Ruiz was “gloating” about the Cowboys’ victory over Tampa Bay after watching the game on TV with her husband. Detectives say her stepson, 20-year-old Pontrey O’Neal Jones, believed she was disrespecting his father so he walked behind a couch, lunged at his stepmother and stabbed her several times.

The woman’s husband stepped in to stop the attack and Jones fled. Police later found him nearby. Ruiz was pronounced dead at a hospital.  Jones is held on a $500,000 bond and charged with murder.

Related posts:

  1. Man Fatally Shot When Mistakenly Enters Neighbor’s House
  2. 18 Years In Prison For Austin Woman In Double-Fatal Crash
  3. Man Once Convicted Of Killing 4 Loses Appeal For State Money
  4. FBI Hunt For Man Believed To Have Robbed 4 Dallas-Area Banks
Related Posts
hidden-camera-in-locker-room

No Charges For Texas Coach Who Installed Locker Room Camera

jsalinas 0
bank-robbery

FBI Hunt For Man Believed To Have Robbed 4 Dallas-Area Banks

jsalinas 0
gavel_gettyimages-144096770

Man Once Convicted Of Killing 4 Loses Appeal For State Money

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video