Austin Mayor Says City No ‘sanctuary’ After Sessions Meeting

(AP) – Austin Mayor Steve Adler says he left a meeting with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions believing that the Texas capital isn’t a “sanctuary city” in the eyes of the federal government.

Adler and other mayors met with Sessions on Tuesday in Washington to get a better understanding of what it means to be considered a “sanctuary community.” The label could cost cities and counties federal grant money as part of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has already denied Travis County some state grant funds for refusing to continue honoring all federal immigration detainer requests.

Adler says he didn’t directly ask Sessions whether Travis County qualifies as a “sanctuary city.” But he said Sessions told him that not honoring voluntary detainer requests wasn’t a punishable violation.