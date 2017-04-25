Home TEXAS Austin Mayor Says City No ‘sanctuary’ After Sessions Meeting
Austin Mayor Says City No ‘sanctuary’ After Sessions Meeting
TEXAS
0

Austin Mayor Says City No ‘sanctuary’ After Sessions Meeting

0
0
Austin Mayor Steve Adler
now viewing

Austin Mayor Says City No ‘sanctuary’ After Sessions Meeting

missing generic
now playing

Public's Help Sought In Locating Missing Raymondville Woman

body identified, body found
now playing

UPDATE: Apparent Resaca Drowning Victim Identified As A Port Isabel Woman

MEDICAL MARIJUANA
now playing

Texas Advocates Push Longshot Pot Bills With Veterans, Moms

texas-state-capitol-2
now playing

Texas Senate Approves Harsher Punishments For Corpse Abuse

shooting-investigation
now playing

Police: Supervisor Shot By Employee Had Just Been Married

48vatican%20pope
now playing

Egypt Steps Up Security Ahead Of Pope's Visit

Suicide Bomber Kills 4 Tribesmen In Egypt's Sinai

venezuelen protests
now playing

Venezuela Chief Prosecutor Denounces Violence As Deaths Rise

Dale Earnhardt Jr.
now playing

NASCAR Star Dale Earnhardt Jr. To Retire At End Of Season

scott-baio-erin-moran
now playing

Scott Baio Explains Remarks On Erin Moran After Backlash

(AP) – Austin Mayor Steve Adler says he left a meeting with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions believing that the Texas capital isn’t a “sanctuary city” in the eyes of the federal government.

Adler and other mayors met with Sessions on Tuesday in Washington to get a better understanding of what it means to be considered a “sanctuary community.” The label could cost cities and counties federal grant money as part of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has already denied Travis County some state grant funds for refusing to continue honoring all federal immigration detainer requests.

Adler says he didn’t directly ask Sessions whether Travis County qualifies as a “sanctuary city.” But he said Sessions told him that not honoring voluntary detainer requests wasn’t a punishable violation.

Related posts:

  1. Tough Court On Immigration Serves As Model For Trump Plans
  2. Texas Senate OKs Shuttering ‘symbolic’ Texas Refugee Office
  3. Airman From Texas Struck, Killed By New York City Subway
  4. Mexico Says 2 Top Drug Traffickers Killed Near US Border
Related Posts
MEDICAL MARIJUANA

Texas Advocates Push Longshot Pot Bills With Veterans, Moms

jsalinas 0
texas-state-capitol-2

Texas Senate Approves Harsher Punishments For Corpse Abuse

jsalinas 0
shooting-investigation

Police: Supervisor Shot By Employee Had Just Been Married

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video