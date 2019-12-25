TEXAS

Austin Measles Case Not A Threat, Officials Warn Of Fevers

(AP) – An Austin resident who was diagnosed with measles is no longer a health threat. But officials are urging some people to get medical attention if they develop a fever before Jan. 1.

The Austin American-Statesman reports public health officials made the plea to anyone who visited specific Austin locations that the affected resident was in between Dec. 14 and Dec. 17.áThe resident is currently not in Texas.áOfficials say the person contracted the disease while traveling in Europe from late November to early December and became sick on Dec. 14

