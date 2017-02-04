Austin Officers Suspended For Blocking Activist Filming Them

(AP) – Austin police have suspended two police officers who blocked an activist from recording video of a traffic stop.

James Maufrais and Jesse Lane were seen on video in November obstructing and pointing a flashlight at activist Phillip Turner, who has filmed police in various Texas cities and sued at least three police departments in the state after being confronted over videotaping.

Maufrais received a 20-day suspension without pay, and Lane was suspended for 10 days.

Maufrais’ attorney on Friday told KXAN-TV (http://bit.ly/2mYVhTx ) that he was caught off guard by someone videotaping him and had returned less than a year earlier from Afghanistan.

Turner told the station that there was “no way” to justify the officers’ actions.

Texas law generally allows videotaping of police officers in a public space without permission.