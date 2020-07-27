Austin Police Identify Protester Shot, Killed By Driver

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police have identified an armed protester who was shot and killed by a person who had driven into a crowd at a demonstration in Texas. Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said 28-year-old Garrett Foster was fatally shot Saturday at a police brutality protest. Manley said a vehicle drove up to protesters and honked its horn. Manley said the driver and several witnesses told police Foster pointed an assault rifle at the driver. The driver shot Foster, drove away and later called 911. Foster’s mother said her son had been a regular at the protests with his fiancée, who uses a wheelchair.