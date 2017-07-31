Home WORLD Australia Airport Securitys Stay Heighted Over Terror Plot
Australia Airport Securitys Stay Heighted Over Terror Plot
WORLD
0

Australia Airport Securitys Stay Heighted Over Terror Plot

0
0
TRUCK STOP
now viewing

Australia Airport Securitys Stay Heighted Over Terror Plot

920×920
now playing

Trump's New Chief Of Staff Takes Over A White House In Chaos

ASDY2VNBPZGIBJCOATWWZZRCPA
now playing

Kremlin Say US Political Will Needed To Fix Ties

transgender-soldier-fears-life-setback-after-trumps-tweet1 (1)
now playing

Transgender Soldier Fears Life Setback After Trump's Tweet

arrest made
now playing

MS-13 Member Wanted For 2 Texas Murders Arrested In Virginia

HOT AIR BALLOON MEMORIAL KYLE TEXAS
now playing

1-Year Anniversary Of Deadly Hot Air Balloon Crash

WATER WELL
now playing

Man Rescues Grandson, 3, Who Fell Into Water Well

DRUNK DRIVING TEST DWI TEST DRIVING AND DRINKING-2
now playing

Woman Arrested For Drunken Driving Takes Texas Trooper's Car

police20lights20generic
now playing

Man Charged With Slaying Of 16-Year-Old Girl

INVESTIGATION GENERIC
now playing

Mystery Continues After Human Remains Found In Septic Tank

POLICE SHOOTING
now playing

Investigation Continues Into Palmview Officer-Involved Shooting

(AP) – Security remains heightened in airports around Australia with more intense screening of luggage after law enforcement officials said they had thwarted a plan to bring down an airliner.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Border Protection Minister Peter Dutton on Monday declined to comment on newspaper reports that Islamist extremists planned to kill the occupants of a plane with poison gas and that a homemade bomb was to be disguised as a kitchen mincer.
Four men arrested in raids in Sydney late Saturday – two Lebanese-Australian fathers and their two sons – had yet to be charged.
The government will not comment on media reports that the suspects were not previously known to Australian security officials and that their arrests followed a tip from a foreign intelligence agency.

Related posts:

  1. Expert: Chicago, LA In Range Of North Korea ICBM
  2. Japan: North Korea Fires Possible Missile, Could Land Off Japan
  3. Dallas-Area Boy, 4, Reunited With Lost Teddy Bear At Airport
  4. Thousands of North Korean laborers in US-allied Gulf nations
Related Posts
ASDY2VNBPZGIBJCOATWWZZRCPA

Kremlin Say US Political Will Needed To Fix Ties

Zack Cantu 0
JGH

Venezuela Crisis Enters New Phase With Sunday Vote

Danny Castillon 0
German police say stabbing suspect born in UAE

German Police Say Stabbing Suspect Born In UAE

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video