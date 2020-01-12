Australia Turns From Defense To Offense In Wildfire Battle

(AP) – Crews battling Australia’s wildfires say they have been able to turn from defense to offense for the first time in weeks thanks to a break in the weather.
The weather is expected to remain benign for the next week, although any deterioration in conditions after that could see the wildfires flare up again.
A firefighter was killed by a falling tree, bringing the death toll to at least 27 in a crisis that has destroyed more than 2,000 homes and scorched an area larger than the U.S. state of Indiana since September. Among those who died were four firefighters.
