Australia Turns From Defense To Offense In Wildfire Battle

Flames from a controlled fire burn around trees as firefighters work at building a containment line at a wildfire near Bodalla, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Authorities are using relatively benign conditions forecast in southeast Australia for a week or more to consolidate containment lines around scores of fires that are likely to burn for weeks without heavy rainfall. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Crews battling Australia’s wildfires say they have been able to turn from defense to offense for the first time in weeks thanks to a break in the weather. The weather is expected to remain benign for the next week, although any deterioration in conditions after that could see the wildfires flare up again. A firefighter was killed by a falling tree, bringing the death toll to at least 27 in a crisis that has destroyed more than 2,000 homes and scorched an area larger than the U.S. state of Indiana since September. Among those who died were four firefighters.

