Australia's Leader Says Trump Isn't Chasing A Refugee Deal
Australia’s Leader Says Trump Isn’t Chasing A Refugee Deal

(AP) – Australia’s prime minister has ruled out any deal to get the United States to honor an agreement to resettle hundreds of Muslim refugees that President Donald Trump has described as “dumb.”

Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull dismissed a Nine Network television network journalist’s suggestion on Sunday that he should be offended that White House spokesman Sean Spicer has repeatedly called him “Trumbull” in press briefings. Turnbull said, “The important thing is results.”

Spicer says Trump has agreed to honor an Obama administration deal to resettle up to 1,250 asylum seekers rejected by Australia. Trump made the agreement during a conversation with Turnbull last weekend, but has since tweeted, “I will study this dumb deal!”

Turnbull said Trump has asked for nothing in return for resettling the refugees.

