Home TEXAS Authorities: 1 Dead, Several Hurt In U. Of Texas Stabbings
Authorities: 1 Dead, Several Hurt In U. Of Texas Stabbings
TEXAS
0

Authorities: 1 Dead, Several Hurt In U. Of Texas Stabbings

0
0
stabbingmgn4
now viewing

Authorities: 1 Dead, Several Hurt In U. Of Texas Stabbings

Kendrex J. White
now playing

Texas Stabbings Suspect Is 21-Year-Old Student

Shooting-News-Graphic
now playing

Shooting Began As Neighbor Dispute

Fox News co-president Bill Shine
now playing

Co-President Shine Out At Fox News

body found
now playing

Woman's Body Found In Bay Waters

SPACE X LAUNCHES ROCKET
now playing

SpaceX Launches Top-Secret Spy Satellite For US Government

DONALD TRUMP AND KIM JONG UN
now playing

Trump Open To Meeting With North Korea Leader

INSULIN DIABETES DIABETIC
now playing

Nevada Coalition Seeks Unprecedented Insulin Refund Law

Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen,
now playing

France's Macron Takes Offensive Against Le Pen

US GOVERNMENT SPENDING
now playing

Lawmakers Agree On $1T Plan Government-Wide Funding Bill

BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL HOSPITAL
now playing

Army Hospital Curtails Surgeries Due To Dirty Instruments

(AP) – Emergency responders say one person is dead and three others have been taken to a hospital with “potentially serious injuries” after a stabbing attack on the University of Texas campus.  Austin police say one person is in custody Monday afternoon.

Travis County Emergency Medical Services has tweeted that one person is dead at the scene near the campus’ Gregory gym and three others have been transported. The agency notes there also are reports of additional patients with non-life-threatening injuries.

The University of Texas is blocks from downtown Austin and the Texas capitol building and is one of the nation’s largest universities.

Related posts:

  1. ROXANNE GARCIA
  2. Dallas-Area Teenager Killed When Officer Fires Into Car
  3. 2 Dead As Chartered Bus With Texas School Athletes Crashes
  4. Police: 7 Shot During San Diego Pool Party; Suspect Dead
Related Posts
Kendrex J. White

Texas Stabbings Suspect Is 21-Year-Old Student

jsalinas 0
Shooting-News-Graphic

Shooting Began As Neighbor Dispute

jsalinas 0
BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL HOSPITAL

Army Hospital Curtails Surgeries Due To Dirty Instruments

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video