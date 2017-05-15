Home NATIONAL Authorities: Alcohol Factor In Head-On Crash That Killed 5
Authorities: Alcohol Factor In Head-On Crash That Killed 5
Authorities: Alcohol Factor In Head-On Crash That Killed 5

Authorities: Alcohol Factor In Head-On Crash That Killed 5

(AP) – New Mexico authorities say alcohol is believed to have been a factor in a fiery head-on crash that left five people dead, including a two children.  Sandoval County Sheriff’s Lt. Keith Elder said Monday that a large work truck traveling north on US 550 on Friday night crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed head-on into an SUV just south of Cuba.

Two adults, a toddler and an infant in the SUV died, and the driver of the truck was also killed.  Elder says authorities have yet to confirm the identities of the family, but indications are they were from Aztec, New Mexico.

The other driver was identified as 47-year-old Paul Ortega. He and his landscaping crew were headed home after working in Albuquerque. The other workers in the truck told investigators they drank alcohol before the collision.

