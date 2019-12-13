Authorities Arrest Man Wanted In Texas Sergeant’s Death

This undated photo provided by the Nassau Bay, Texas, Police Department shows Tavores Henderson. . (Nassau Bay Police Department via AP)

(AP) – Authorities say the man wanted in the death of a Houston-area police sergeant who was hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop has been arrested after a nearly two-day search.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalezásaid Thursday 21-year-old Tavores Henderson was taken into custody at a Houston home following a tip to Crime Stoppers of Houston. Nassau Bay police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan was assisting in a traffic stop Tuesday night when police discovered the driver, later identified as Henderson, had an outstanding arrest warrant.

Authorities allege that during the arrest, Henderson broke free, got in his vehicle and struck Sullivan, who later died.