Authorities: Blast That Damaged Houston Bar Was Intentional

(AP) – The Houston Fire Department says an early morning explosion that heavily damaged a bar and some homes near downtown Houston was intentionally caused.

Arson investigators did not provide other information on the blast, saying the case was still under investigation. The explosion was reported shortly before 5 a.m. Friday at Bar 5015 near the Houston Museum District. No injuries were reported and investigators believe no one was inside the building at the time. Corri Babineaux, who lives next to the bar, says the explosion was so strong that it knocked her out of bed.