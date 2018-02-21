Home NATIONAL Authorities: California School Shooting Plot Thwarted
Authorities: California School Shooting Plot Thwarted
Authorities: California School Shooting Plot Thwarted

Authorities: California School Shooting Plot Thwarted

(AP) – Authorities say they’ve thwarted a student’s plot for a mass shooting at a Southern California high school.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says Tuesday that a security guard at El Camino High School in Whittier overhead a “disgruntled student” threaten to open fire on the school on Friday, just two days after 17 people were gunned down at a Florida high school.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Nicole Nishida tells The Associated Press that deputies discovered “multiple guns and ammunition” after searching the student’s home.

Officials wouldn’t provide additional details and scheduled a news conference for Wednesday morning.

