Authorities Explain Charges Against Weslaco Truck Driver In Traffic Deaths Of Willacy County Family

Officials say the driver of a tractor-trailer rig was going too fast for the road conditions when he lost control of his 18-wheeler and smashed into an oncoming pickup truck – the Christmas Eve crash killing a Willacy County family. Authorities say State Highway 186 was wet from drizzle that morning and the truck, traveling east, was coming up fast on a dangerous curve near FM 1834 west of Raymondville. The violent wreck killed 36-year-old Luis Cantu, 37-year-old Elizabeth Murad, and their 14-and-8-year-old sons. The driver of the big rig, 38-year-old Antonio Quintero-Valdez of Weslaco, was jailed on four counts of negligent homicide. He’s since been released on bonds totaling 100-thousand dollars.