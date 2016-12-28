Home LOCAL Authorities Explain Charges Against Weslaco Truck Driver In Traffic Deaths Of Willacy County Family
Authorities Explain Charges Against Weslaco Truck Driver In Traffic Deaths Of Willacy County Family
Officials say the driver of a tractor-trailer rig was going too fast for the road conditions when he lost control of his 18-wheeler and smashed into an oncoming pickup truck – the Christmas Eve crash killing a Willacy County family. Authorities say State Highway 186 was wet from drizzle that morning and the truck, traveling east, was coming up fast on a dangerous curve near FM 1834 west of Raymondville. The violent wreck killed 36-year-old Luis Cantu, 37-year-old Elizabeth Murad, and their 14-and-8-year-old sons. The driver of the big rig, 38-year-old Antonio Quintero-Valdez of Weslaco, was jailed on four counts of negligent homicide. He’s since been released on bonds totaling 100-thousand dollars.

