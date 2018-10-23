Home NATIONAL Authorities: Explosive Device Found Near George Soros’ Home
Authorities: Explosive Device Found Near George Soros’ Home
NATIONAL
0

Authorities: Explosive Device Found Near George Soros’ Home

0
0
2000 (7)
now viewing

Authorities: Explosive Device Found Near George Soros’ Home

3000 (2)
now playing

China Opens Mega-Bridge Linking Hong Kong To Mainland

download (18)
now playing

Dangerous Cat 4 Hurricane Willa Closes In On Mexico Coast

920×920 (2)
now playing

1st Migrants Arrive In Huixtla After 8-hour Walk

download (17)
now playing

Saudi Economic Forum Opens But Many Absent Over Khashoggi

cf04a2dd22f145c88dac69797afdf93b_original
now playing

Erdogan Calls For Suspects To Be Tried In Turkey

CENTRAL AMERICAN MIGRANTS
now playing

El Salvador Hopes Migrant Tensions Will Ease

GAVEL
now playing

Brownsville Men Found Guilty In South Carolina-Based Drug Ring

DONALD TRUMP SAUDI ARABIA KOSHGHOGI
now playing

Trump 'not satisfied' With Saudi Explanation

HURRICANE WILLA
now playing

Willa Becomes Category 5 Storm Off Mexico

TRANSGENDER TRANSGENDER BATHROOM
now playing

Fury Over Reported Federal Plan Targeting Transgender People

(AP) – The FBI and local police responded to an address near the home of philanthropist George Soros after an object that appeared to be an explosive was found in a mailbox.
The Bedford Police Department said it responded to the address in the hamlet of Katonah at 3:45 p.m. Monday after an employee of the residence opened the package.
The person placed the package in a wooded area and called police, who alerted the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Explosives.
Beford police said the FBI’s terrorism task force was investigating.
The FBI’s New York field office said on Twitter that it was “conducting an investigation at and around a residence in Bedford, NY. There is no threat to public safety, and we have no further comment at this time.”
A message emailed to Soros’ foundation wasn’t immediately returned.

Related posts:

  1. George #POTW Oct. 17
  2. The Drive Home
Related Posts
DONALD TRUMP SAUDI ARABIA KOSHGHOGI

Trump ‘not satisfied’ With Saudi Explanation

jsalinas 0
TRANSGENDER TRANSGENDER BATHROOM

Fury Over Reported Federal Plan Targeting Transgender People

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP

Trump Says He’s Reducing Central American Aid Over Migrants

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video