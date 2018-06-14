Authorities Find Truck Belonging To Missing Mission Man

Police in Mission are asking the public to provide any information as investigators work to turn up a man who’s been missing for a week. 35-year-old Henry Jorge Gonzalez disappeared last Thursday, although his pickup truck was found on Monday – in a field just southwest of Monte Alto.

Investigators say Gonzalez was last seen driving his white 2017 Ford F-350 in Donna, heading to San Benito. They also say his cellphone stopped transmitting north of Weslaco. If you have any information about Gonzalez, you’re urged to call the Mission police Crimestoppers line at 581-8477.