Home TEXAS Authorities: Fire In Condo Building, No Serious Injuries
TEXAS
0

Authorities: Fire In Condo Building, No Serious Injuries

0
0

Authorities: Fire In Condo Building, No Serious Injuries

784f9c2c11b34da58c91f17503215a55-780×520
now playing

Immigration Courts: Record Number Of Cases, Many Problems

Europe Migrants
now playing

Spanish NGO Boat Rescues 250 Migrants In Mediterranean

north-korean-ambassador-to-malaysia-kang-chol-speaks-during-a
now playing

Malaysia Expels North Korean Ambassador Over Kim's Killing

JHGJG
now playing

Texas Woman Who Got Prison For Voter Fraud Out On Appeal

imagesUPDY6ILL
now playing

Feds Detain Immigrant At Texas Courthouse, Attorney Says

1222166FE1EB4E609761DBCA4DE2EC54
now playing

All 36 Victims Of Ghost Ship Fire Died From Smoke Inhalation

OfficialCoronadoUSDLogo
now playing

School District: No More Part In US Navy Funeral Processions

3b580460-00c9-11e7-888d-13ccebf87a03_Donald756_jpg_cf
now playing

Amid Frestorm, Trump Appears To Waiver On Russia Deal

untitled
now playing

Small Town Led By Comedian Tries To Recover From 'Lost Year'

Burlington water-front
now playing

US And Canadian Scientists To Study Cross-Border Flooding

(AP) – Authorities say more than 100 firefighters battled a late-night fire in a four-story condominium building in Dallas.

No serious injuries were reported.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said in a statement early Saturday that residents of the building calmly left just before 11:30 p.m. Friday because of smoke, shortly before flames erupted.

Evans says firefighters worked into the early hours to put out the fire, which slowly burned from one area toward the front of the building. He says one person was taken to a hospital because of medical issues exacerbated by fire and smoke but was expected to be OK.

Evans had no immediately indication of the cause of the fire, adding an unspecified number of people were displaced and were being helped by the American Red Cross.

Related posts:

  1. Oregon Mother, Son Succumb To Injuries From Fire
  2. All 36 Victims Of Ghost Ship Fire Died From Smoke Inhalation
  3. UPDATE: Official: Space Heater Led To Fatal Oregon Fire
  4. US Asylum Seeker With Brain Tumor Granted Bond To Seek Care
Related Posts
JHGJG

Texas Woman Who Got Prison For Voter Fraud Out On Appeal

Danny Castillon 0
imagesUPDY6ILL

Feds Detain Immigrant At Texas Courthouse, Attorney Says

Danny Castillon 0
BAYLOR UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL FIELD

Briles Says He Didn’t Cover Up Sexual Assaults At Baylor

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video