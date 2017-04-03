Authorities: Fire In Condo Building, No Serious Injuries

(AP) – Authorities say more than 100 firefighters battled a late-night fire in a four-story condominium building in Dallas.

No serious injuries were reported.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said in a statement early Saturday that residents of the building calmly left just before 11:30 p.m. Friday because of smoke, shortly before flames erupted.

Evans says firefighters worked into the early hours to put out the fire, which slowly burned from one area toward the front of the building. He says one person was taken to a hospital because of medical issues exacerbated by fire and smoke but was expected to be OK.

Evans had no immediately indication of the cause of the fire, adding an unspecified number of people were displaced and were being helped by the American Red Cross.