Authorities ID Body Found In Bayou As Missing Girl

(AP) – Authorities say the body of a girl who was found in a Houston bayou last week is that of a 2-year-old who had been reported missing by her family.

Medical examiners in Houston on Sunday officially identified the body as Maliyah Bass. A cause of death is pending. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo has said he suspects foul play was involved and authorities are approaching the case as a murder investigation. No arrests have been made.

During a vigil Saturday, Maliyah’s family and friends demanded justice for the girl. Maliyah went missing Aug. 22 as she played in her apartment complex’s playground.

