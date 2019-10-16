Authorities Investigating Rash Of Farm Thefts In Willacy County

Sheriff’s officials in Willacy County are asking for your help as they work to stop a series of farm implement thefts. The sheriff’s office says it has open investigations into five separate farm equipment thefts that have happened this year.

Major Andres Maldonado says the thieves are driving expensive tractors right off the fields, and also breaking into barns and stealing utility trailers and other items. Maldonado is telling people that if you see a tractor on the road late at night or early in the morning – that’s not normal and to report it to the sheriff’s office.