Authorities: Marital Dispute Led To Killings, Suicide
Authorities: Marital Dispute Led To Killings, Suicide

(AP) — Authorities say a marital dispute led to a shooting in which a man wounded his wife and her sister and killed two other relatives before taking his own life at their Houston-area home.

The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Muhammad Hasan Nawazkhan died Sunday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.  Lt. Varon Snelgrove on Monday said Nawazkhan and his wife, two of her sisters and the husband of one of the sisters all lived at the residence in Manvel.  Snelgrove says dispatchers received a call from Nawazkhan early Sunday saying he shot his 31-year-old wife.

Lesly Paredes was hospitalized Monday in critical but stable condition.  Her wounded sister, 36-year-old Maria Paredes-Paz, was treated at a hospital and released.  Snelgrove says another sister, 49-year-old Alexy R. Garcia, died at the scene along with her husband, 30-year-old Carlos Antonio Garcia-Cerna.

