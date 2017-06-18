Home NATIONAL Authorities: Pastor Missing After Search For Hidden Treasure
Authorities: Pastor Missing After Search For Hidden Treasure
NATIONAL
0

Authorities: Pastor Missing After Search For Hidden Treasure

0
0
Pastor-Paris-Wallace
now viewing

Authorities: Pastor Missing After Search For Hidden Treasure

1st Brigade Combat Team Soldiers Return Home After Afghanistan Deployment
now playing

Fathers Of Slain US Soldiers Attend Trial In Jordan

KHJ
now playing

Mike Collier Kicks Off Bid For Texas Lieutenant Governor

920×920
now playing

Blondie's Debbie Harry Reigns Over NYC's Mermaid Parade

deadly-double-shooting-1497765808
now playing

Police: 3 Arrested In Double-Slaying Of Maryland Teens

gettyimages-695297530
now playing

Trump Tweets His Frustration With Russia Investigation

untitled
now playing

To North Korea And Back: Otto Warmbier's Strange, Sad Trip

imrs
now playing

Modern Family: More Courts Allowing 3 Parents Of 1 Child

RNS-MAFIA-EXCOMMUNICATED
now playing

Excommunicating Mobsters? Vatican Eyes New Legal Doctrine

HANDCUFFS-SMALL-GEN
now playing

Suspects Accused Of Assaulting Border Patrol Agent Arrested

gavel-generic-stock
now playing

Cowboys Fan Charged In Fight About Eagles Sues Over Bail

(AP) – Authorities say a pastor from Grand Junction who has been reported missing in New Mexico was searching for a famous hidden treasure, the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports.

The newspaper says that New Mexico State Police Lt. Elizabeth Armijo confirmed family members told authorities that Paris Wallace had come to the Espanola area to search for a chest of gold rumored to be hidden in the mountains.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel says (http://bit.ly/2sFbxeZ ) the rough terrain around Espanola is the southernmost territory targeted by adventurous individuals seeking the treasure of Forrest Fenn.

Fenn, an eccentric author, announced that he hid a chest full of gold and jewels somewhere in the Rocky Mountains worth at least $1 million in 2010. Those who seek the alleged treasure say the clues are hidden in his writings.

The newspaper reports that no one has been in contact with Wallace, the lead pastor of Connection Church, since Tuesday. His wife reported him missing to authorities after he missed a meeting with someone on Wednesday.

Related posts:

  1. Fort Hood Officials Declare Missing Soldier Dead
  2. SC Mother And 5 Children Missing For A Week Found Safe
  3. U.S Official Can’t Confirm al-Baghdadi Killing
  4. As Wall Looms, US Moves To Settle Border Fence Land Cases
Related Posts
KHJ

Mike Collier Kicks Off Bid For Texas Lieutenant Governor

Danny Castillon 0
920×920

Blondie’s Debbie Harry Reigns Over NYC’s Mermaid Parade

Danny Castillon 0
deadly-double-shooting-1497765808

Police: 3 Arrested In Double-Slaying Of Maryland Teens

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video